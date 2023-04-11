Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI): A Technical Analysis

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 105.89x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is $12.59, which is -$1.88 below the current market price. The public float for AGI is 391.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGI on April 11, 2023 was 3.63M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AGI) stock’s latest price update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI)’s stock price has increased by 1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 12.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AGI’s Market Performance

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has seen a 7.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 33.30% gain in the past month and a 20.90% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for AGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.73% for AGI stock, with a simple moving average of 45.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGI

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGI reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for AGI stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

AGI Trading at 19.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.69% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +30.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI rose by +7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.80. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw 29.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.72 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc. stands at +4.52. The total capital return value is set at 5.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.35. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.