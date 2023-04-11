Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM)’s stock price has increased by 5.71 compared to its previous closing price of 0.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) Right Now?

The public float for ADVM is 96.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.65% of that float. The average trading volume for ADVM on April 11, 2023 was 430.87K shares.

ADVM’s Market Performance

The stock of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) has seen a 0.35% increase in the past week, with a -11.12% drop in the past month, and a 12.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.92% for ADVM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.56% for ADVM stock, with a simple moving average of -22.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADVM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ADVM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADVM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $4 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to ADVM, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on May 03rd of the previous year.

ADVM Trading at -0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares sank -8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADVM rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7587. In addition, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. saw 24.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADVM starting from Fischer Laurent, who sale 41,239 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Mar 15. After this action, Fischer Laurent now owns 692,141 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., valued at $32,232 using the latest closing price.

Soparkar Peter, the Chief Operating Officer of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., sale 13,360 shares at $0.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Soparkar Peter is holding 265,891 shares at $10,442 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADVM

Equity return is now at value -67.40, with -43.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.