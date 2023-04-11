Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Stock Records -30.37% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) has gone down by -5.70% for the week, with a -28.02% drop in the past month and a -30.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.51% for ADV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.17% for ADV stock, with a simple moving average of -47.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.58.

The public float for ADV is 97.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADV on April 11, 2023 was 462.94K shares.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV)’s stock price has decreased by -5.70 compared to its previous closing price of 1.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.70% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADV stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ADV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ADV in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $7 based on the research report published on March 30th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADV reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for ADV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 04th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ADV, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

ADV Trading at -32.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.83%, as shares sank -26.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADV fell by -5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7300. In addition, Advantage Solutions Inc. saw -28.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADV starting from Ratzan Brian K., who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $2.47 back on Sep 16. After this action, Ratzan Brian K. now owns 152,269 shares of Advantage Solutions Inc., valued at $247,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADV

Equity return is now at value -63.70, with -25.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.