89bio Inc. (ETNB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB)’s stock price has decreased by -3.61 compared to its previous closing price of 14.95. however, the company has experienced a -5.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.77.

The public float for ETNB is 46.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETNB on April 11, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

ETNB’s Market Performance

ETNB stock saw an increase of -5.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.93% and a quarterly increase of 24.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.04% for 89bio Inc. (ETNB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.22% for ETNB stock, with a simple moving average of 65.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETNB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ETNB by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ETNB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on May 12th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETNB reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for ETNB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ETNB, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

ETNB Trading at 5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +20.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB fell by -5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +323.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.36. In addition, 89bio Inc. saw 13.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from Martins Ryan, who sale 8,721 shares at the price of $14.95 back on Apr 04. After this action, Martins Ryan now owns 53,578 shares of 89bio Inc., valued at $130,379 using the latest closing price.

Hayden Michael R, the Director of 89bio Inc., purchase 61,538 shares at $16.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Hayden Michael R is holding 61,538 shares at $993,839 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

Equity return is now at value -83.70, with -59.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.