XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The average price estimated by analysts for XPEV is $61.48, which is $2.72 above than the current price. The public float for XPEV is 670.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.03% of that float. The average trading volume of XPEV on April 10, 2023 was 15.75M shares.

XPEV) stock’s latest price update

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV)’s stock price has increased by 2.19 compared to its previous closing price of 10.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.92% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/17/23 that XPeng Misses Sales and Earnings Estimates. The Stock Soars.

XPEV’s Market Performance

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has experienced a -9.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.56% rise in the past month, and a -13.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.87% for XPEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.37% for XPEV stock, with a simple moving average of -27.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPEV stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for XPEV by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for XPEV in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $12 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to XPEV, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

XPEV Trading at 6.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +23.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPEV fell by -9.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.65. In addition, XPeng Inc. saw 3.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XPEV

Equity return is now at value -23.30, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.