What Recent Market Trends Mean for Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s (GRRR) Stock

The stock of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) has gone down by -75.15% for the week, with a -64.48% drop in the past month and a -69.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.84% for GRRR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -63.17% for GRRR stock, with a simple moving average of -70.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GRRR is $10.00, which is $7.07 above than the current price. The public float for GRRR is 46.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. The average trading volume of GRRR on April 10, 2023 was 333.55K shares.

GRRR) stock’s latest price update

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.33 compared to its previous closing price of 3.00. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -75.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GRRR Trading at -60.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.48%, as shares sank -63.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRRR fell by -75.15%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.70. In addition, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. saw -63.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83.04 for the present operating margin

+37.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. stands at -390.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.