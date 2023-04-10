Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WFC is 1.12.

The public float for WFC is 3.75B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WFC on April 10, 2023 was 23.47M shares.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC)’s stock price has increased by 2.74 compared to its previous closing price of 36.89. but the company has seen a 1.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/30/23 that Fed, Treasury Fine Wells Fargo for Sanctions Violations

WFC’s Market Performance

WFC’s stock has risen by 1.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.55% and a quarterly drop of -10.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for Wells Fargo & Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.50% for WFC stock, with a simple moving average of -12.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WFC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WFC by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for WFC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $47 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to WFC, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

WFC Trading at -12.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFC rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.93. In addition, Wells Fargo & Company saw -8.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFC starting from Santos Kleber, who sale 34,698 shares at the price of $46.27 back on Feb 23. After this action, Santos Kleber now owns 19,590 shares of Wells Fargo & Company, valued at $1,605,476 using the latest closing price.

Santos Kleber, the Sr. Executive Vice President of Wells Fargo & Company, sale 22,700 shares at $44.44 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Santos Kleber is holding 21,478 shares at $1,008,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+68.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Wells Fargo & Company stands at +13.73. The total capital return value is set at 16.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.91. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), the company’s capital structure generated 128.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.16. Total debt to assets is 12.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.