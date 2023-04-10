Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) by analysts is $6.00, which is $8.8 above the current market price. The public float for VORB is 67.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On April 10, 2023, the average trading volume of VORB was 9.44M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VORB) stock’s latest price update

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB)’s stock price has increased by 1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 0.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -40.52% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that Richard Branson’s Space Company Virgin Orbit Files for Bankruptcy

VORB’s Market Performance

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) has seen a -40.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -82.25% decline in the past month and a -87.81% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 46.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 31.44% for VORB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -66.25% for VORB stock, with a simple moving average of -92.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VORB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VORB stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VORB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for VORB in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $1 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VORB reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for VORB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

VORB Trading at -82.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VORB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 46.47%, as shares sank -81.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VORB fell by -40.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5560. In addition, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. saw -89.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VORB starting from MCFARLAND KATHARINA G., who purchase 2,884 shares at the price of $2.90 back on Jun 15. After this action, MCFARLAND KATHARINA G. now owns 10,993 shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc., valued at $8,364 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VORB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2320.41 for the present operating margin

-571.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. stands at -2129.87.

Based on Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB), the company’s capital structure generated 7.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.87. Total debt to assets is 4.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.