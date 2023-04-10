Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VS is 1.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is $1.02, The public float for VS is 1.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.49% of that float. On April 10, 2023, VS’s average trading volume was 3.04M shares.

VS) stock’s latest price update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS)’s stock price has increased by 13.04 compared to its previous closing price of 0.52. but the company has seen a 6.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VS’s Market Performance

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) has seen a 6.36% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -12.16% decline in the past month and a 12.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.11% for VS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.69% for VS stock, with a simple moving average of -79.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

VS Trading at -21.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -29.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VS rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6020. In addition, Versus Systems Inc. saw 20.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1238.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Versus Systems Inc. stands at -1769.82. Equity return is now at value -114.70, with -128.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Versus Systems Inc. (VS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.