Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) is 44.83x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UEC is 2.00.

The public float for UEC is 358.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.84% of that float. On April 10, 2023, UEC’s average trading volume was 8.14M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UEC) stock’s latest price update

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 2.70. However, the company has experienced a -7.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UEC’s Market Performance

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has experienced a -7.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.18% drop in the past month, and a -27.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.43% for UEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.80% for UEC stock, with a simple moving average of -27.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UEC

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Speculative Buy” to UEC, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

UEC Trading at -23.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares sank -19.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEC fell by -7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp. saw -30.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UEC starting from Adnani Amir, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $2.66 back on Mar 24. After this action, Adnani Amir now owns 3,615,101 shares of Uranium Energy Corp., valued at $159,558 using the latest closing price.

Abraham Spencer, the Director of Uranium Energy Corp., purchase 38,500 shares at $2.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Abraham Spencer is holding 605,437 shares at $100,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UEC

Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.