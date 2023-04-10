TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ)’s stock price has decreased by -14.90 compared to its previous closing price of 0.43. however, the company has experienced a 10.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for RNAZ is $6.00, which is $5.63 above than the current price. The public float for RNAZ is 8.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.04% of that float. The average trading volume of RNAZ on April 10, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

RNAZ’s Market Performance

RNAZ stock saw a decrease of 10.45% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.51% and a quarterly a decrease of -41.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.87% for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.12% for RNAZ stock, with a simple moving average of -56.04% for the last 200 days.

RNAZ Trading at -22.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.73%, as shares sank -11.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNAZ rose by +10.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3463. In addition, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. saw -45.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNAZ starting from Dudley Robert Michael, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Sep 14. After this action, Dudley Robert Michael now owns 893,114 shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc., valued at $23,000 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Thomas A, the Chief Financial Officer of TransCode Therapeutics Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Fitzgerald Thomas A is holding 139,377 shares at $15,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNAZ

Equity return is now at value -171.70, with -133.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In summary, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.