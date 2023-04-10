Trading Update: The Kroger Co. (KR) Stock Endures 1.80% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, KR stock has gone down by -1.10%, with a monthly gain of 2.25% and a quarterly surge of 7.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for The Kroger Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.69% for KR stock, with a simple moving average of 4.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is 15.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KR is 0.47.

The public float for KR is 711.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. On April 10, 2023, KR’s average trading volume was 5.50M shares.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR)’s stock price has increased by 0.96 compared to its previous closing price of 48.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.10% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/02/23 that Macy’s, Best Buy Sales Decline, Reflecting Shopper Pullback

Analysts’ Opinion of KR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KR stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for KR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KR in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $60 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KR reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for KR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to KR, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

KR Trading at 5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KR fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.25. In addition, The Kroger Co. saw 8.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KR starting from Kimball Kenneth C, who sale 29,024 shares at the price of $48.39 back on Apr 06. After this action, Kimball Kenneth C now owns 90,732 shares of The Kroger Co., valued at $1,404,471 using the latest closing price.

Aitken Stuart, the Senior Vice President of The Kroger Co., sale 25,000 shares at $49.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Aitken Stuart is holding 178,328 shares at $1,232,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.06 for the present operating margin

+19.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Kroger Co. stands at +1.50. The total capital return value is set at 15.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.79. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Kroger Co. (KR), the company’s capital structure generated 203.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.09. Total debt to assets is 39.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 189.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 73.00 and the total asset turnover is 2.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Kroger Co. (KR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.