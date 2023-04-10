Trading Update: Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Stock Endures 3.18% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has gone up by 8.75% for the week, with a 9.94% rise in the past month and a -2.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.18% for PXD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.84% for PXD stock, with a simple moving average of 0.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) Right Now?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) by analysts is $257.25, which is $34.34 above the current market price. The public float for PXD is 233.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. On April 10, 2023, the average trading volume of PXD was 2.65M shares.

PXD) stock’s latest price update

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD)’s stock price has increased by 6.70 compared to its previous closing price of 208.16. However, the company has experienced a 8.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 38 min ago that Pioneer Natural Stock Is a Top Gainer on the S&P 500. Here’s Why.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PXD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PXD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $210 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PXD reach a price target of $220, previously predicting the price at $225. The rating they have provided for PXD stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

PXD Trading at 7.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +12.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD rose by +9.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $198.08. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Company saw -0.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from Hernandez Jacinto J, who purchase 198 shares at the price of $247.13 back on Nov 09. After this action, Hernandez Jacinto J now owns 2,158 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, valued at $48,932 using the latest closing price.

Hernandez Jacinto J, the Director of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, purchase 390 shares at $254.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Hernandez Jacinto J is holding 1,960 shares at $99,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.41 for the present operating margin

+43.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stands at +32.11. The total capital return value is set at 35.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.14. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 21.50 for asset returns.

Based on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.37. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.