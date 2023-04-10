Toast Inc. (TOST) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST)’s stock price has increased by 1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 16.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.76% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Toast Stock Tumbles After Earnings Miss. But It’s Not a Disaster.

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TOST is $23.00, which is $6.51 above than the current price. The public float for TOST is 334.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.10% of that float. The average trading volume of TOST on April 10, 2023 was 6.58M shares.

TOST’s Market Performance

TOST’s stock has seen a -2.76% decrease for the week, with a -13.53% drop in the past month and a -4.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for Toast Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.06% for TOST stock, with a simple moving average of -10.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $20 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOST reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for TOST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to TOST, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on February 21st of the current year.

TOST Trading at -15.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares sank -9.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.99. In addition, Toast Inc. saw -8.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Gomez Elena, who sale 10,293 shares at the price of $17.59 back on Apr 04. After this action, Gomez Elena now owns 117,655 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $181,064 using the latest closing price.

Fredette Stephen, the Co-President of Toast Inc., sale 1,485 shares at $17.86 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Fredette Stephen is holding 3,425,063 shares at $26,523 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc. stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -24.40, with -15.70 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc. (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Toast Inc. (TOST) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.