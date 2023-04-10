The Volatility of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.’s (BFRG) Stock: A 63.55% Ratio for the Week

The volatility ratio for the week is 44.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 22.59% for BFRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 49.89% for BFRG stock, with a simple moving average of 38.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) Right Now?

The public float for BFRG is 1.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.03% of that float. On April 10, 2023, BFRG’s average trading volume was 1.68M shares.

BFRG) stock’s latest price update

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG)’s stock price has increased by 19.85 compared to its previous closing price of 4.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a 63.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BFRG Trading at 38.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 44.76%, as shares surge +28.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFRG rose by +63.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. saw 2.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BFRG

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has been better in recent times. It's important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.