The Southern Company (SO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO)’s stock price has increased by 1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 71.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.71% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/30/22 that Tariff Probe Casts Shadow on U.S. Solar Build-Out

Is It Worth Investing in The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Right Now?

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SO is at 0.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SO is $70.54, which is -$1.46 below the current market price. The public float for SO is 1.09B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume for SO on April 10, 2023 was 4.42M shares.

SO’s Market Performance

SO stock saw an increase of 4.71% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.71% and a quarterly increase of 2.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for The Southern Company (SO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.69% for SO stock, with a simple moving average of 3.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SO reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for SO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to SO, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

SO Trading at 8.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +12.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO rose by +4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.16. In addition, The Southern Company saw 1.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD, who sale 1,601 shares at the price of $62.55 back on Mar 01. After this action, DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD now owns 75,681 shares of The Southern Company, valued at $100,143 using the latest closing price.

Cummiskey Christopher, the EVP & CCCS Officer of The Southern Company, sale 1,282 shares at $66.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Cummiskey Christopher is holding 27,512 shares at $85,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.33 for the present operating margin

+24.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Southern Company stands at +12.07. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Southern Company (SO), the company’s capital structure generated 194.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.04. Total debt to assets is 43.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Southern Company (SO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.