The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is above average at 26.73x. The 36-month beta value for PG is also noteworthy at 0.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PG is 2.36B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. The average trading volume of PG on April 10, 2023 was 6.88M shares.

PG) stock’s latest price update

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG)’s stock price has increased by 0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 151.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/14/23 that Most packaged cookies are tied to Indonesia’s threatened rainforest — here’s why one group is acting

PG’s Market Performance

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has experienced a 3.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.64% rise in the past month, and a 1.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.40% for PG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.37% for PG stock, with a simple moving average of 7.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $155 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PG reach a price target of $163, previously predicting the price at $157. The rating they have provided for PG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to PG, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

PG Trading at 7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares surge +11.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG rose by +3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.25. In addition, The Procter & Gamble Company saw 0.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Keith R. Alexandra, who sale 5,349 shares at the price of $137.34 back on Mar 01. After this action, Keith R. Alexandra now owns 34,150 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company, valued at $734,642 using the latest closing price.

Moeller Jon R, the Chairman, President and CEO of The Procter & Gamble Company, sale 2,151 shares at $137.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Moeller Jon R is holding 226,748 shares at $295,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Equity return is now at value 31.60, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.