The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Stock Experiences 4.66% Monthly Change

In the past week, KO stock has gone up by 1.60%, with a monthly gain of 4.66% and a quarterly surge of 1.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.31% for The Coca-Cola Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.27% for KO stock, with a simple moving average of 2.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is above average at 28.65x. The 36-month beta value for KO is also noteworthy at 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KO is $68.02, which is $5.43 above than the current price. The public float for KO is 4.30B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. The average trading volume of KO on April 10, 2023 was 13.92M shares.

KO) stock’s latest price update

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO)’s stock price has increased by 0.06 compared to its previous closing price of 62.80. however, the company has experienced a 1.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/27/23 that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is the largest investor in these 8 stocks

Analysts’ Opinion of KO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $68 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KO reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for KO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to KO, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

KO Trading at 4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.93%, as shares surge +5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KO rose by +1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.02. In addition, The Coca-Cola Company saw -1.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KO starting from Quincey James, who sale 46,421 shares at the price of $60.50 back on Mar 07. After this action, Quincey James now owns 592,546 shares of The Coca-Cola Company, valued at $2,808,470 using the latest closing price.

QUAN NANCY, the SVP & Chief Technical Officer of The Coca-Cola Company, sale 74,000 shares at $58.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that QUAN NANCY is holding 219,790 shares at $4,344,599 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.90 for the present operating margin

+57.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Coca-Cola Company stands at +22.27. The total capital return value is set at 17.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.41. Equity return is now at value 40.30, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Coca-Cola Company (KO), the company’s capital structure generated 168.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 43.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.