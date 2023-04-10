TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF)’s stock price has increased by 6.30 compared to its previous closing price of 0.94. However, the company has seen a gain of 25.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WULF is also noteworthy at 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for WULF is 48.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.14% of that float. The average trading volume of WULF on April 10, 2023 was 2.59M shares.

WULF’s Market Performance

The stock of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has seen a 25.98% increase in the past week, with a 48.33% rise in the past month, and a 37.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.56% for WULF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 35.01% for WULF stock, with a simple moving average of -6.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WULF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WULF stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for WULF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WULF in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $24 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2022.

WULF Trading at 35.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WULF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.53%, as shares surge +61.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WULF rose by +25.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7589. In addition, TeraWulf Inc. saw 50.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WULF starting from Prager Paul B., who purchase 317,259 shares at the price of $7.88 back on Apr 11. After this action, Prager Paul B. now owns 654,706 shares of TeraWulf Inc., valued at $2,500,001 using the latest closing price.

Revolve Capital LLC, the 10% Owner of TeraWulf Inc., purchase 158,629 shares at $7.88 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Revolve Capital LLC is holding 10,981,382 shares at $1,249,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.