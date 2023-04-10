SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, SOUN stock has gone up by 43.65%, with a monthly gain of 9.06% and a quarterly surge of 157.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.85% for SoundHound AI Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.80% for SOUN stock, with a simple moving average of 7.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SOUN is 155.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOUN on April 10, 2023 was 14.37M shares.

SOUN) stock’s latest price update

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s stock price has increased by 15.04 compared to its previous closing price of 2.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 43.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOUN reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for SOUN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 01st, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SOUN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

SOUN Trading at 3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.85%, as shares surge +28.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +43.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 59.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from MARCUS LAWRENCE, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Mar 24. After this action, MARCUS LAWRENCE now owns 795,846 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $151,155 using the latest closing price.

MARCUS LAWRENCE, the Director of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 48,905 shares at $1.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that MARCUS LAWRENCE is holding 870,846 shares at $95,291 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc. stands at -370.63. Equity return is now at value 113.00, with -202.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.