Soluna Holdings Inc.’s (SLNH) Stock: A -14.50% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) has gone down by -9.37% for the week, with a -26.55% drop in the past month and a -34.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.18% for SLNH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.50% for SLNH stock, with a simple moving average of -85.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLNH is 2.34.

The public float for SLNH is 19.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLNH on April 10, 2023 was 683.54K shares.

SLNH) stock’s latest price update

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH)’s stock price has decreased by -5.85 compared to its previous closing price of 0.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.37% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SLNH Trading at -26.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.88%, as shares sank -34.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLNH fell by -18.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2804. In addition, Soluna Holdings Inc. saw -6.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLNH starting from Bottomley John, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $3.21 back on Sep 02. After this action, Bottomley John now owns 49,000 shares of Soluna Holdings Inc., valued at $28,860 using the latest closing price.

Phelan William P, the Director of Soluna Holdings Inc., purchase 7,657 shares at $3.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Phelan William P is holding 333,407 shares at $24,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-128.45 for the present operating margin

-27.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Soluna Holdings Inc. stands at -373.55. Equity return is now at value -84.70, with -58.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.