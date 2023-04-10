Should You Invest in United States Steel Corporation (X) Now?

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for X is at 2.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for X is $27.32, which is $5.39 above the current market price. The public float for X is 223.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.43% of that float. The average trading volume for X on April 10, 2023 was 7.08M shares.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X)’s stock price has increased by 1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 24.53. However, the company has experienced a -5.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/17/23 that U.S. Steel Stock Surges. Its Forecast Bodes Well for Other Steelmakers.

X’s Market Performance

X’s stock has fallen by -5.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.22% and a quarterly drop of -2.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.37% for United States Steel Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.51% for X stock, with a simple moving average of 3.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of X

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see X reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for X stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to X, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

X Trading at -10.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought X to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -13.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, X fell by -5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.50. In addition, United States Steel Corporation saw -1.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at X starting from Ayers Andrea J., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $31.45 back on Mar 03. After this action, Ayers Andrea J. now owns 5,014 shares of United States Steel Corporation, valued at $31,454 using the latest closing price.

Fruehauf Richard, the SVP-Chief Strat & Sustain Off of United States Steel Corporation, sale 37,500 shares at $31.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Fruehauf Richard is holding 57,826 shares at $1,176,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for X

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.05 for the present operating margin

+15.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Steel Corporation stands at +11.97. The total capital return value is set at 21.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.53. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 12.90 for asset returns.

Based on United States Steel Corporation (X), the company’s capital structure generated 40.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.79. Total debt to assets is 21.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United States Steel Corporation (X) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.