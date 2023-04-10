Should You Invest in Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RIVN is $28.42, which is $17.28 above the current market price. The public float for RIVN is 801.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.63% of that float. The average trading volume for RIVN on April 10, 2023 was 31.89M shares.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.09 compared to its previous closing price of 14.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/30/23 that Republican House OKs pro-drilling energy bill that’s unlikely to pass Senate. It’s still a rebuke of Biden’s climate agenda and a 2024 weapon.

RIVN’s Market Performance

RIVN’s stock has risen by 0.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.36% and a quarterly drop of -12.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.64% for Rivian Automotive Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.10% for RIVN stock, with a simple moving average of -45.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIVN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RIVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIVN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIVN reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for RIVN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to RIVN, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

RIVN Trading at -13.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.90. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc. saw -21.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from McDonough Claire, who sale 2,902 shares at the price of $20.78 back on Feb 16. After this action, McDonough Claire now owns 72,902 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc., valued at $60,304 using the latest closing price.

Baker Jeff, the Chief Accounting Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc., sale 2,331 shares at $18.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Baker Jeff is holding 87,000 shares at $44,254 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-413.51 for the present operating margin

-199.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rivian Automotive Inc. stands at -407.24. The total capital return value is set at -37.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.41. Equity return is now at value -42.00, with -34.50 for asset returns.

Based on Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 10.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.27. Total debt to assets is 9.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.