Should You Invest in DLocal Limited (DLO) Now?

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DLO is $18.73, which is $4.52 above the current market price. The public float for DLO is 146.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.26% of that float. The average trading volume for DLO on April 10, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

DLO) stock’s latest price update

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO)’s stock price has increased by 7.81 compared to its previous closing price of 12.49. However, the company has seen a -13.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/21 that DLocal, the Week’s Only IPO, Makes Its Debut

DLO’s Market Performance

DLO’s stock has fallen by -13.13% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.56% and a quarterly drop of -10.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.34% for DLocal Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.62% for DLO stock, with a simple moving average of -33.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLO reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for DLO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

New Street gave a rating of “Neutral” to DLO, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

DLO Trading at -14.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.27%, as shares sank -10.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO fell by -13.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.16. In addition, DLocal Limited saw -13.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.94 for the present operating margin

+55.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for DLocal Limited stands at +31.90. The total capital return value is set at 52.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.37. Equity return is now at value 30.40, with 14.20 for asset returns.

Based on DLocal Limited (DLO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.09. Total debt to assets is 1.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DLocal Limited (DLO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.