Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, SECO stock has gone up by 100.00%, with a monthly gain of 39.08% and a quarterly plunge of -34.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 44.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.81% for Secoo Holding Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 79.77% for SECO stock, with a simple moving average of -49.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SECO is 0.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) is $1359.01, The public float for SECO is 5.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. On April 10, 2023, SECO’s average trading volume was 3.30M shares.

SECO) stock’s latest price update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO)’s stock price has increased by 37.42 compared to its previous closing price of 0.88. but the company has seen a 100.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SECO Trading at -28.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 44.61%, as shares surge +49.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SECO rose by +100.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6931. In addition, Secoo Holding Limited saw -34.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.82 for the present operating margin

+3.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Secoo Holding Limited stands at -18.07. The total capital return value is set at -17.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.03. Equity return is now at value -73.60, with -29.00 for asset returns.

Based on Secoo Holding Limited (SECO), the company’s capital structure generated 78.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.06. Total debt to assets is 31.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.