Sea Limited’s (SE) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SE stock has gone down by -3.72%, with a monthly gain of 7.43% and a quarterly surge of 49.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.55% for Sea Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.49% for SE stock, with a simple moving average of 28.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a "buy," 3 rating it as "overweight," 8 as "hold," and 2 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for SE is $98.35, which is $17.15 above the current market price. The public float for SE is 356.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.48% of that float. The average trading volume for SE on April 10, 2023 was 5.47M shares.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 84.08. but the company has seen a -3.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/22 that Salad Days are Over for Asian Tech—and Not Just in China

Analysts’ Opinion of SE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $60 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SE reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for SE stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SE, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

SE Trading at 14.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +13.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SE fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.79. In addition, Sea Limited saw 60.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.34 for the present operating margin

+40.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sea Limited stands at -13.26. The total capital return value is set at -12.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.60. Equity return is now at value -29.70, with -9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sea Limited (SE), the company’s capital structure generated 78.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.97. Total debt to assets is 26.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sea Limited (SE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.