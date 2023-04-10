Schlumberger Limited (SLB): A Technical Analysis

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is $64.83, which is $14.61 above the current market price. The public float for SLB is 1.42B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLB on April 10, 2023 was 9.97M shares.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB)’s stock price has decreased by -2.13 compared to its previous closing price of 50.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/24/22 that Schlumberger Rebrands as SLB, Dropping Family Name

SLB’s Market Performance

SLB’s stock has risen by 1.81% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.32% and a quarterly drop of -5.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for Schlumberger Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.95% for SLB stock, with a simple moving average of 7.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLB stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for SLB by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for SLB in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $68 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLB reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for SLB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

SLB Trading at -4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLB rose by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.07. In addition, Schlumberger Limited saw -7.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLB starting from Biguet Stephane, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $44.77 back on Mar 20. After this action, Biguet Stephane now owns 219,765 shares of Schlumberger Limited, valued at $279,812 using the latest closing price.

Rennick Gavin, the President New Energy of Schlumberger Limited, sale 20,000 shares at $54.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Rennick Gavin is holding 64,393 shares at $1,082,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.90 for the present operating margin

+19.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schlumberger Limited stands at +12.21. The total capital return value is set at 14.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.88. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Schlumberger Limited (SLB), the company’s capital structure generated 73.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.22. Total debt to assets is 29.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.