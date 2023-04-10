RPM International Inc. (RPM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM)’s stock price has decreased by -3.72 compared to its previous closing price of 84.33. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is above average at 19.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RPM International Inc. (RPM) is $96.57, which is $15.61 above the current market price. The public float for RPM is 127.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RPM on April 10, 2023 was 617.58K shares.

RPM’s Market Performance

RPM stock saw a decrease of -4.54% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.22% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for RPM International Inc. (RPM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.66% for RPM stock, with a simple moving average of -10.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPM

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPM reach a price target of $101, previously predicting the price at $105. The rating they have provided for RPM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to RPM, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

RPM Trading at -7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -6.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPM fell by -4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.86. In addition, RPM International Inc. saw -16.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPM starting from Ratajczak Matthew T, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $99.79 back on Nov 10. After this action, Ratajczak Matthew T now owns 39,546 shares of RPM International Inc., valued at $1,596,640 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN FRANK C, the Chairman and CEO of RPM International Inc., sale 65,000 shares at $92.60 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that SULLIVAN FRANK C is holding 1,050,706 shares at $6,019,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+36.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPM International Inc. stands at +7.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.20.

Based on RPM International Inc. (RPM), the company’s capital structure generated 151.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.29. Total debt to assets is 44.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, RPM International Inc. (RPM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.