RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is 18.46x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RLX is 381.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.50% of that float. On April 10, 2023, RLX’s average trading volume was 10.79M shares.

RLX) stock’s latest price update

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX)’s stock price has increased by 2.49 compared to its previous closing price of 2.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/10/21 that Investor Sues Chinese E-Cigarette Maker RLX for Allegedly Misrepresenting Risks

RLX’s Market Performance

RLX’s stock has risen by 5.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.68% and a quarterly rise of 8.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.89% for RLX Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.74% for RLX stock, with a simple moving average of 48.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RLX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RLX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for RLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

China Renaissance gave a rating of “Buy” to RLX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 22nd of the previous year.

RLX Trading at 20.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +31.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLX rose by +5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.61. In addition, RLX Technology Inc. saw 25.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RLX

Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 8.60 for asset returns.

To wrap up, the performance of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.