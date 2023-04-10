Real-Time Update: SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) has seen a 27.86% increase in the past week, with a 10.02% gain in the past month, and a -5.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.08% for SEAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.22% for SEAC stock, with a simple moving average of -1.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SEAC is 1.03.

The public float for SEAC is 39.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEAC on April 10, 2023 was 133.60K shares.

SEAC) stock’s latest price update

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC)’s stock price has increased by 14.69 compared to its previous closing price of 0.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 27.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAC

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to SEAC, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

SEAC Trading at 9.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.03%, as shares surge +14.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAC rose by +27.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3875. In addition, SeaChange International Inc. saw -0.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAC starting from SINGER KAREN, who purchase 2,064 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Jan 06. After this action, SINGER KAREN now owns 8,819,311 shares of SeaChange International Inc., valued at $1,011 using the latest closing price.

SINGER KAREN, the 10% Owner of SeaChange International Inc., purchase 176,051 shares at $0.49 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that SINGER KAREN is holding 8,817,247 shares at $86,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAC

Equity return is now at value -36.40, with -27.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.