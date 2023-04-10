Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY)’s stock price has increased by 4.72 compared to its previous closing price of 3.39. but the company has seen a -6.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/02/23 that Polestar’s Earnings Stand Out Versus EV Rivals

Is It Worth Investing in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Right Now?

The public float for PSNY is 111.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.12% of that float. The average trading volume of PSNY on April 10, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

PSNY’s Market Performance

The stock of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has seen a -6.33% decrease in the past week, with a -22.66% drop in the past month, and a -37.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.94% for PSNY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.64% for PSNY stock, with a simple moving average of -44.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSNY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PSNY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PSNY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSNY reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for PSNY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

PSNY Trading at -25.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares sank -21.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNY fell by -6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC saw -33.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.