POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) is above average at 9.88x,

The public float for PNT is 89.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PNT on April 10, 2023 was 588.69K shares.

PNT) stock’s latest price update

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT)’s stock price has increased by 6.01 compared to its previous closing price of 6.99. however, the company has experienced a 6.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PNT’s Market Performance

PNT’s stock has risen by 6.77% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.46% and a quarterly rise of 4.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.61% for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.40% for PNT stock, with a simple moving average of -4.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PNT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $10 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNT reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for PNT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 30th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to PNT, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

PNT Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares surge +0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNT rose by +6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.24. In addition, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. saw 1.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNT starting from MCCANN JOE A., who purchase 2,160 shares at the price of $6.64 back on Nov 29. After this action, MCCANN JOE A. now owns 3,616,313 shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc., valued at $14,342 using the latest closing price.

Malik Rajesh, the Director of POINT Biopharma Global Inc., purchase 3,700 shares at $6.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Malik Rajesh is holding 3,700 shares at $24,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNT

Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 28.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.