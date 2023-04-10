PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP)’s stock price has decreased by -3.90 compared to its previous closing price of 4.10. However, the company has seen a -17.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) is $21.83, which is $17.89 above the current market price. The public float for PMVP is 44.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.63% of that float. On April 10, 2023, PMVP’s average trading volume was 689.55K shares.

PMVP’s Market Performance

PMVP’s stock has seen a -17.40% decrease for the week, with a -28.10% drop in the past month and a -54.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.20% for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.01% for PMVP stock, with a simple moving average of -63.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PMVP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PMVP stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PMVP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PMVP in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $30 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PMVP reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for PMVP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2021.

PMVP Trading at -38.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares sank -27.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMVP fell by -17.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.98. In addition, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -54.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PMVP starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who sale 26,253 shares at the price of $15.93 back on May 26. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 87,786 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $418,210 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PMVP

The total capital return value is set at -26.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.33. Equity return is now at value -27.30, with -25.00 for asset returns.

Based on PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP), the company’s capital structure generated 5.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.38. Total debt to assets is 5.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.17.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PMVP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.