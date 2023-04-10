Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS)’s stock price has increased by 3.37 compared to its previous closing price of 27.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.00.

The public float for PINS is 582.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.48% of that float. On April 10, 2023, the average trading volume of PINS was 11.97M shares.

PINS’s Market Performance

PINS stock saw an increase of 7.25% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.75% and a quarterly increase of 19.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.81% for Pinterest Inc. (PINS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.50% for PINS stock, with a simple moving average of 18.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $33 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PINS reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for PINS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 27th, 2023.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to PINS, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

PINS Trading at 8.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +13.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS rose by +7.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.70. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw 16.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from JORDAN JEFFREY D, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $27.87 back on Apr 03. After this action, JORDAN JEFFREY D now owns 191,715 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $209,025 using the latest closing price.

Morgenfeld Todd R, the Chief Financial Officer of Pinterest Inc., sale 60,537 shares at $28.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Morgenfeld Todd R is holding 512,820 shares at $1,714,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.