PG&E Corporation (PCG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PG&E Corporation (PCG) by analysts is $18.86, which is $2.15 above the current market price. The public float for PCG is 1.97B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.25% of that float. On April 10, 2023, the average trading volume of PCG was 14.62M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PCG) stock’s latest price update

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG)’s stock price has increased by 1.27 compared to its previous closing price of 16.50. However, the company has experienced a 5.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/23 that PG&E Appoints CFO as Utility Aims to Reduce Wildfire Risk

PCG’s Market Performance

PCG’s stock has risen by 5.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.39% and a quarterly rise of 6.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for PG&E Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.93% for PCG stock, with a simple moving average of 18.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCG stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PCG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCG in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $20.50 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCG reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for PCG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to PCG, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

PCG Trading at 5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCG rose by +5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.95. In addition, PG&E Corporation saw 2.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCG starting from Poppe Patricia K, who sale 66,700 shares at the price of $15.87 back on Mar 03. After this action, Poppe Patricia K now owns 1,269,325 shares of PG&E Corporation, valued at $1,058,529 using the latest closing price.

PG&E Fire Victim Trust, the Former 10% owner of PG&E Corporation, sale 60,000,000 shares at $15.26 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that PG&E Fire Victim Trust is holding 187,743,590 shares at $915,600,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCG

Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, PG&E Corporation (PCG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.