Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Stock Sees a-1.66 Decrease

The stock of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has gone up by 1.52% for the week, with a -5.23% drop in the past month and a 5.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.33% for PBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.94% for PBR stock, with a simple moving average of -10.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is above average at 1.86x. The 36-month beta value for PBR is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PBR is $13.14, which is $2.97 above than the current price. The public float for PBR is 4.20B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. The average trading volume of PBR on April 10, 2023 was 22.62M shares.

PBR) stock’s latest price update

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.66 compared to its previous closing price of 10.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/22/22 that Brazil’s Petrobras Disappoints Despite World’s Thirst for Crude

Analysts’ Opinion of PBR

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBR reach a price target of $12.30, previously predicting the price at $13.60. The rating they have provided for PBR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PBR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

PBR Trading at -2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.27. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras saw 0.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.25 for the present operating margin

+50.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stands at +29.37. The total capital return value is set at 40.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.89. Equity return is now at value 47.70, with 19.20 for asset returns.

Based on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), the company’s capital structure generated 77.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.64. Total debt to assets is 28.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.