Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) is above average at 6.50x. The 36-month beta value for PR is also noteworthy at 4.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PR is $14.14, which is $2.32 above than the current price. The public float for PR is 207.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.13% of that float. The average trading volume of PR on April 10, 2023 was 7.91M shares.

PR) stock’s latest price update

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR)’s stock price has increased by 2.79 compared to its previous closing price of 10.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.19% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/27/22 that Exxon Mobil Has a Potash Problem in the Permian Basin

PR’s Market Performance

PR’s stock has risen by 7.19% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.69% and a quarterly rise of 27.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.94% for Permian Resources Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.47% for PR stock, with a simple moving average of 27.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $15 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PR reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Buy” to PR, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

PR Trading at 7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PR rose by +7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.22. In addition, Permian Resources Corporation saw 19.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PR starting from NGP XI US Holdings, L.P., who sale 17,304,930 shares at the price of $10.70 back on Mar 10. After this action, NGP XI US Holdings, L.P. now owns 0 shares of Permian Resources Corporation, valued at $185,119,489 using the latest closing price.

Riverstone Non-ECI USRPI AIV, the Director of Permian Resources Corporation, sale 14,320,070 shares at $10.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Riverstone Non-ECI USRPI AIV, is holding 58,227,600 shares at $153,188,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.15 for the present operating margin

+58.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Permian Resources Corporation stands at +24.17. The total capital return value is set at 19.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.83. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Permian Resources Corporation (PR), the company’s capital structure generated 75.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.97. Total debt to assets is 26.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Permian Resources Corporation (PR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.