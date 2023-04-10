Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, PEAR stock has gone down by -45.07%, with a monthly decline of -80.49% and a quarterly plunge of -87.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.92% for Pear Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -59.99% for PEAR stock, with a simple moving average of -90.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) is $1.00, which is $3.69 above the current market price. The public float for PEAR is 115.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PEAR on April 10, 2023 was 704.43K shares.

PEAR) stock’s latest price update

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR)’s stock price has decreased by -37.74 compared to its previous closing price of 0.22. However, the company has seen a -45.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEAR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PEAR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PEAR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5 based on the research report published on January 26th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEAR reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for PEAR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to PEAR, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

PEAR Trading at -81.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.33%, as shares sank -76.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEAR fell by -43.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3269. In addition, Pear Therapeutics Inc. saw -88.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEAR starting from McCann Corey, who sale 34,731 shares at the price of $1.13 back on Jan 20. After this action, McCann Corey now owns 8,210,834 shares of Pear Therapeutics Inc., valued at $39,246 using the latest closing price.

GUIFFRE CHRISTOPHERD T, the CFO, COO, Treas., & Asst. Sec. of Pear Therapeutics Inc., sale 19,540 shares at $1.13 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that GUIFFRE CHRISTOPHERD T is holding 29,960 shares at $22,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-971.72 for the present operating margin

+35.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pear Therapeutics Inc. stands at -594.70. Equity return is now at value -130.50, with -57.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.