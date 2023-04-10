PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is 22.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PDD is 0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 40 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is $736.27, which is $35.65 above the current market price. The public float for PDD is 911.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. On April 10, 2023, PDD’s average trading volume was 9.32M shares.

PDD) stock’s latest price update

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 72.32. but the company has seen a -5.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/21/23 that Google Suspends Pinduoduo. It’s a Hiccup in U.S. Expansion for the Chinese Retailer.

PDD’s Market Performance

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) has seen a -5.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.57% decline in the past month and a -24.52% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.04% for PDD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.40% for PDD stock, with a simple moving average of -0.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PDD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PDD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $113 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDD reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $66. The rating they have provided for PDD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 27th, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PDD, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on August 30th of the previous year.

PDD Trading at -18.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -15.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDD fell by -5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.71. In addition, PDD Holdings Inc. saw -11.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for PDD Holdings Inc. stands at +24.16. Equity return is now at value 32.10, with 15.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.