Paramount Global (PARA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PARA is 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 11 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PARA is $21.48, which is -$0.38 below the current price. The public float for PARA is 584.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PARA on April 10, 2023 was 11.33M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PARA) stock’s latest price update

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA)’s stock price has increased by 3.14 compared to its previous closing price of 21.00. however, the company has experienced a -0.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/07/23 that Paramount Explores Sale of Majority Stake in Noggin Streaming Service

PARA’s Market Performance

Paramount Global (PARA) has seen a -0.23% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.96% decline in the past month and a 16.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for PARA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.57% for PARA stock, with a simple moving average of 0.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PARA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PARA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $32 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PARA reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PARA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 31st, 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Sell” to PARA, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

PARA Trading at -1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARA fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.75. In addition, Paramount Global saw 28.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARA starting from NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/, who purchase 646,764 shares at the price of $32.37 back on May 17. After this action, NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ now owns 32,012,190 shares of Paramount Global, valued at $20,935,233 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+32.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Global stands at +2.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.77. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Paramount Global (PARA), the company’s capital structure generated 76.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.26. Total debt to assets is 30.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paramount Global (PARA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.