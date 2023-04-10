Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PBLA is 0.94.

The public float for PBLA is 14.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% of that float. On April 10, 2023, PBLA’s average trading volume was 1.96M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PBLA) stock’s latest price update

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA)â€™s stock price has increased by 8.43 compared to its previous closing price of 0.33. however, the company has experienced a -15.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PBLAâ€™s Market Performance

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has experienced a -15.87% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -51.69% drop in the past month, and a -89.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.51% for PBLA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.64% for PBLA stock, with a simple moving average of -97.61% for the last 200 days.

PBLA Trading at -65.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.21%, as shares sank -47.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBLA fell by -15.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5109. In addition, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw -87.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBLA

Equity return is now at value 958.10, with -508.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.