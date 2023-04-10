Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT)’s stock price has decreased by -9.68 compared to its previous closing price of 0.30. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -66.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) by analysts is $4.06, which is $1.62 above the current market price. The public float for ONCT is 51.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. On April 10, 2023, the average trading volume of ONCT was 417.19K shares.

ONCT’s Market Performance

The stock of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) has seen a -66.23% decrease in the past week, with a -69.12% drop in the past month, and a -74.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.95% for ONCT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -61.79% for ONCT stock, with a simple moving average of -72.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ONCT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONCT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $14 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONCT reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for ONCT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2021.

ONCT Trading at -69.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.10%, as shares sank -68.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCT fell by -66.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6897. In addition, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. saw -72.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3016.58 for the present operating margin

+87.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. stands at -2964.43. The total capital return value is set at -60.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.25. Equity return is now at value -62.30, with -56.70 for asset returns.

Based on Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -31.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.