Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) is above average at 3.59x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.

The public float for NTR is 498.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTR on April 10, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

NTR) stock’s latest price update

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR)’s stock price has decreased by -4.79 compared to its previous closing price of 71.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NTR’s Market Performance

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has experienced a -6.43% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.37% drop in the past month, and a -8.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for NTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.72% for NTR stock, with a simple moving average of -15.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTR stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for NTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NTR in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $91 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTR reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for NTR stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NTR, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

NTR Trading at -12.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -13.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR fell by -6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.16. In addition, Nutrien Ltd. saw -6.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.35 for the present operating margin

+38.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd. stands at +20.22. The total capital return value is set at 27.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.75. Equity return is now at value 29.80, with 14.10 for asset returns.

Based on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), the company’s capital structure generated 46.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.60. Total debt to assets is 21.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.