Nokia Oyj (NOK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 4.90. but the company has seen a 0.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that Nokia Boosts Sales as Turnaround Gains Steam

Is It Worth Investing in Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) is above average at 6.01x. The 36-month beta value for NOK is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NOK is $6.35, which is $1.83 above than the current price. The public float for NOK is 5.54B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. The average trading volume of NOK on April 10, 2023 was 17.57M shares.

NOK’s Market Performance

NOK stock saw an increase of 0.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.31% and a quarterly increase of 3.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Nokia Oyj (NOK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.71% for NOK stock, with a simple moving average of 2.92% for the last 200 days.

NOK Trading at 3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOK rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.70. In addition, Nokia Oyj saw 4.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.37 for the present operating margin

+41.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nokia Oyj stands at +16.86. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.09. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nokia Oyj (NOK), the company’s capital structure generated 25.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.55. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Nokia Oyj (NOK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.