Nogin Inc. (NOGN) Stock Experiences -77.89% Monthly Change

The stock of Nogin Inc. (NOGN) has seen a -49.04% decrease in the past week, with a -77.89% drop in the past month, and a -88.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 81.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 35.90% for NOGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -70.51% for NOGN stock, with a simple moving average of -97.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nogin Inc. (NOGN) is $0.50, which is $8.15 above the current market price. The public float for NOGN is 0.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOGN on April 10, 2023 was 331.85K shares.

NOGN) stock’s latest price update

Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN)’s stock price has decreased by -3.65 compared to its previous closing price of 1.92. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -49.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NOGN Trading at -82.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 35.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 81.90%, as shares sank -77.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOGN fell by -49.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.9563. In addition, Nogin Inc. saw -87.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOGN starting from Nugent Jan-Christopher, who purchase 2,300 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Dec 15. After this action, Nugent Jan-Christopher now owns 11,161,698 shares of Nogin Inc., valued at $1,947 using the latest closing price.

HUBERMAN JONATHAN, the Co-CEO & President of Nogin Inc., purchase 8,800 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that HUBERMAN JONATHAN is holding 172,632 shares at $8,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.43 for the present operating margin

+40.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nogin Inc. stands at -55.81. Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nogin Inc. (NOGN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.