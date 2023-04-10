Navigating the Volatility of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s (COCP) Stock

In the past week, COCP stock has gone up by 8.04%, with a monthly gain of 6.97% and a quarterly surge of 1.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.92% for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.78% for COCP stock, with a simple moving average of -32.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) is $17.33, which is $15.18 above the current market price. The public float for COCP is 7.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COCP on April 10, 2023 was 61.81K shares.

COCP) stock’s latest price update

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP)’s stock price has increased by 11.40 compared to its previous closing price of 1.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COCP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for COCP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COCP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on July 08th of the previous year 2020.

COCP Trading at -2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.07%, as shares surge +10.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCP rose by +7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8997. In addition, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. saw 10.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COCP starting from FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, who purchase 1,015,229 shares at the price of $1.97 back on Apr 04. After this action, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL now owns 1,319,838 shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc., valued at $2,000,001 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COCP

Equity return is now at value -75.20, with -72.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.