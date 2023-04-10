National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) is $0.25, which is $3.37 above the current market price. The public float for NCMI is 73.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NCMI on April 10, 2023 was 2.62M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NCMI) stock’s latest price update

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.47 compared to its previous closing price of 0.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that Movie-Theater Industry Pain Intensifies Even as Pandemic Eases

NCMI’s Market Performance

NCMI’s stock has fallen by -6.90% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -40.98% and a quarterly drop of -53.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.80% for National CineMedia Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.58% for NCMI stock, with a simple moving average of -79.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCMI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NCMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NCMI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $0.25 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCMI reach a price target of $0.50, previously predicting the price at $1. The rating they have provided for NCMI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NCMI, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

NCMI Trading at -35.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.32%, as shares sank -41.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCMI fell by -6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1383. In addition, National CineMedia Inc. saw -39.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCMI starting from Lesinski Thomas F., who sale 24,329 shares at the price of $0.22 back on Feb 28. After this action, Lesinski Thomas F. now owns 331,113 shares of National CineMedia Inc., valued at $5,382 using the latest closing price.

Felenstein Scott D, the President – Sales & Marketing of National CineMedia Inc., sale 7,911 shares at $0.22 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Felenstein Scott D is holding 220,315 shares at $1,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.69 for the present operating margin

+2.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for National CineMedia Inc. stands at -42.50. The total capital return value is set at -8.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.20. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with -3.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.