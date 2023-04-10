MGM Resorts International (MGM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM)’s stock price has increased by 1.28 compared to its previous closing price of 42.98. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Right Now?

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MGM is 2.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MGM is $56.17, which is $10.95 above the current price. The public float for MGM is 306.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGM on April 10, 2023 was 4.19M shares.

MGM’s Market Performance

MGM’s stock has seen a -2.00% decrease for the week, with a 0.81% rise in the past month and a 17.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for MGM Resorts International The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.64% for MGM stock, with a simple moving average of 20.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MGM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MGM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $59 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGM reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for MGM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to MGM, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

MGM Trading at 1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGM fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.45. In addition, MGM Resorts International saw 29.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGM starting from SANDERS COREY IAN, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $44.42 back on Apr 03. After this action, SANDERS COREY IAN now owns 161,632 shares of MGM Resorts International, valued at $2,220,985 using the latest closing price.

Mckinney-James Rose, the Director of MGM Resorts International, sale 2,870 shares at $43.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Mckinney-James Rose is holding 0 shares at $124,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.07 for the present operating margin

+22.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for MGM Resorts International stands at +10.98. The total capital return value is set at -4.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.29. Equity return is now at value 28.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on MGM Resorts International (MGM), the company’s capital structure generated 705.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.58. Total debt to assets is 65.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 676.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.