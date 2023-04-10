Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, MRO stock has gone up by 7.63%, with a monthly gain of 0.51% and a quarterly plunge of -1.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for Marathon Oil Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.63% for MRO stock, with a simple moving average of -1.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) Right Now?

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MRO is at 2.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for MRO is $33.35, which is $7.51 above the current market price. The public float for MRO is 626.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.75% of that float. The average trading volume for MRO on April 10, 2023 was 10.82M shares.

MRO) stock’s latest price update

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 25.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/23/22 that APA, Halliburton, and Other Energy Stocks Tumble as Oil Prices Slide

Analysts’ Opinion of MRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $27 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRO reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for MRO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 16th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to MRO, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

MRO Trading at 1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRO rose by +7.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.33. In addition, Marathon Oil Corporation saw -5.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRO starting from White Rob L., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $22.85 back on Mar 27. After this action, White Rob L. now owns 39,344 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation, valued at $114,250 using the latest closing price.

Whitehead Dane E, the Executive VP and CFO of Marathon Oil Corporation, sale 90,588 shares at $32.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Whitehead Dane E is holding 182,700 shares at $2,913,149 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.92 for the present operating margin

+56.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Oil Corporation stands at +47.90. The total capital return value is set at 21.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.80. Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 19.50 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), the company’s capital structure generated 53.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.76. Total debt to assets is 30.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.