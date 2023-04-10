Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 127.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) is $60.84, which is $14.97 above the current market price. The public float for LITE is 67.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LITE on April 10, 2023 was 934.51K shares.

LITE) stock’s latest price update

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE)’s stock price has decreased by -9.71 compared to its previous closing price of 51.31. but the company has seen a -13.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LITE’s Market Performance

LITE’s stock has fallen by -13.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.96% and a quarterly drop of -12.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for Lumentum Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.10% for LITE stock, with a simple moving average of -31.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LITE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LITE stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for LITE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LITE in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $48 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LITE reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for LITE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to LITE, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

LITE Trading at -16.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -11.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITE fell by -13.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.23. In addition, Lumentum Holdings Inc. saw -11.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LITE starting from Sepe Matthew Joseph, who sale 3,030 shares at the price of $86.20 back on Aug 29. After this action, Sepe Matthew Joseph now owns 25,288 shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc., valued at $261,183 using the latest closing price.

Ali Wajid, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Lumentum Holdings Inc., sale 8,781 shares at $92.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Ali Wajid is holding 31,194 shares at $811,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LITE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.97 for the present operating margin

+44.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumentum Holdings Inc. stands at +11.61. The total capital return value is set at 8.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.42. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE), the company’s capital structure generated 103.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.80. Total debt to assets is 46.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.